BTS' RM Wishes He Could Go Back in Time to Change These Two Things

We like to believe RM has always been this perfect, but he would like to differ.

Would you change anything about RM if you could?

On November 17, RM told 'Entertainment Tonight' that there are two things he would like to change about his younger self: his stage name and his hairstyle.

RM, formerly known as Rap Monster, announced his new stage name on November 11 via an online letter to his fans.

Dear All,

I don't know how to break this news to you this but I will try.

I've been known as 'Rap Monster' for five years since 2012. It is a name that the BTS members and the staffers at Big Hit Entertainment have called me for a long time, and also a name that comes from a song that I wrote as a trainee.

The name has kind of grown on me too.

However, I realize that the name 'Rap Monster' is quite a mouthful to pronounce and more importantly, it doesn't suit the kind of music that I would like to pursue from now on. It's been a while since I've started to introduce myself as Rap Mon, or simply RM.

This is why I have decided to abbreviate my stage name to RM, which sounds less genre-specific.

Perhaps you might have guessed this was coming as I have already released a couple of songs under the name RM.

I have given a lot of thought to this, thinking about the kind of music that I would like to work on in the future. I know it might take some time to get used to, but I would be grateful if you would support my decision and refer to me by my new stage name from now on.

Thank you.

Watch the full interview with 'Entertainment Tonight' in the clip below:

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com