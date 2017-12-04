1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' RM Wishes He Could Go Back in Time to Change These Two Things

중앙일보

입력

RM of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

RM of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

We like to believe RM has always been this perfect, but he would like to differ.

Would you change anything about RM if you could?

On November 17, RM told 'Entertainment Tonight' that there are two things he would like to change about his younger self: his stage name and his hairstyle.

RM says he regrets his hairstyle.

RM says he regrets his hairstyle.

RM, formerly known as Rap Monster, announced his new stage name on November 11 via an online letter to his fans.

Dear All,
I don't know how to break this news to you this but I will try.
I've been known as 'Rap Monster' for five years since 2012. It is a name that the BTS members and the staffers at Big Hit Entertainment have called me for a long time, and also a name that comes from a song that I wrote as a trainee.
The name has kind of grown on me too.
However, I realize that the name 'Rap Monster' is quite a mouthful to pronounce and more importantly, it doesn't suit the kind of music that I would like to pursue from now on. It's been a while since I've started to introduce myself as Rap Mon, or simply RM.
This is why I have decided to abbreviate my stage name to RM, which sounds less genre-specific.
Perhaps you might have guessed this was coming as I have already released a couple of songs under the name RM.
I have given a lot of thought to this, thinking about the kind of music that I would like to work on in the future. I know it might take some time to get used to, but I would be grateful if you would support my decision and refer to me by my new stage name from now on.
Thank you. 

Watch the full interview with 'Entertainment Tonight' in the clip below:

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT