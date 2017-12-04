Frustrated Fans Petition to "Shut Down" MAMA on the Blue House's Official Website

2017 marks the 9th anniversary of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) hosted by the South Korean media company CJ E&M. This year's event, held in Hong Kong, is facing a wave of backlash from the participating artists' fans, which was first instigated by the voter fraud controversy in November.

It speaks volumes as to how frustrated the fans are.

Mnet confirmed fraudulent voting after surveying its own system and deleted the illegitimately added votes from the tally accordingly. The correction resulted in a drastic change of the shortlist for the Awards, making fans of the artists who suffered a drop in the ranking unhappy.

Some of those fans took their discontentment a step further and petitioned for the abolishment of the event on the Blue House official website's petition page.

The anonymous petitioner introduced himself or herself as "a fan of a certain artist" and stated the reason for the petition as the Awards' "unfairness."

"Our fandom voted [the artist] in as no.1. However, 2nd and 3rd place artists took the award instead. [...] Such unfair presentation of awards remains unaccounted for, which, I believe calls for the Awards' abolishment. Artists and fans should not have to tolerate this arbitrary award ceremony. I urge you to join the petition," the petition read.

Over twenty-thousand have joined the petition to shut down MAMA as of November 4 KST, with the aid of fans who aren't South Korean citizens.

Some critique the move as unbefitting of the Blue House petition page's initial aim - the Blue House online petition page was set up as the new administration's initiative to open up communication with the citizens.

Although the petitioner might have chosen the wrong medium to communicate his or her frustration, it speaks volumes as to how frustrated the music fans are, both at home and in overseas.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

