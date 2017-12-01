SMTOWN Releases EXO And TVXQ Minifigures

SMTOWN, via its official Instagram @smtown_sum, released photos of mini-figures of EXO and TVXQ, but fans are NOT happy with the new product.

Fans are NOT happy.

SMTOWN, via its official Instagram @smtown_sum, announced plans for a series of EXO and TVXQ mini-figures, posting several photos of the mini-figures.

The series features TVXQ's 'Spellbound M/V Ver.,' EXO's 'Love ME Right's rugby scene,' and 'EXO'rDIUM dot. In SEOUL,' with three series in total.

SMTOWN introduced the mini-figures as "Here's your chance to DIY your favorite idol's favorite scene, and what it would mean to hold in your hands all mini-figures of an entire group!"

Fans are not delighted. While some say "it's adorable" and "this is a must-have," many states that "you can't tell the members apart at all" "shouldn't their hair color at least match their on-stage appearance?" "the characteristics of members aren't apparent at all," stressing how dull and simple the mini-figures are.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

