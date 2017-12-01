BTS JIN a.k.a. "The Worldwide Handsome" Appreciation Post

Bangtan Boys (BTS) made their American TV debut after the groundbreaking performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2017, making rounds at one talk show after another.

On November 27, BTS made a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jin's introduction of himself as "worldwide handsome" elicited a wild response from the audience.

Check out the clip below to watch Jin speak English with an adorable accent.

We have compiled some of the best "worldwide handsome" moments from the recent years.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

