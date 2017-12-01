1 읽는 중

BTS JIN a.k.a. "The Worldwide Handsome" Appreciation Post

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ NEWS1

ⓒ NEWS1

Bangtan Boys (BTS) made their American TV debut after the groundbreaking performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2017, making rounds at one talk show after another.

Some of the best "worldwide handsome" moments from the recent years

On November 27, BTS made a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jin's introduction of himself as "worldwide handsome" elicited a wild response from the audience.

Check out the clip below to watch Jin speak English with an adorable accent.

We have compiled some of the best "worldwide handsome" moments from the recent years.

Gaon Music Awards 2015 ⓒ NEWS1

Gaon Music Awards 2015 ⓒ NEWS1

at the Incheon Int&#39;l Airport en route to Mnet Asia Music Awards 2016 ⓒ NEWS1

at the Incheon Int&#39;l Airport en route to Mnet Asia Music Awards 2016 ⓒ NEWS1

at the Incheon Int&#39;l Airport leaving for &#39;Show Champion&#39; Concert held in the Philippines ⓒ NEWS1

at the Incheon Int&#39;l Airport leaving for &#39;Show Champion&#39; Concert held in the Philippines ⓒ NEWS1

Press Conference for the &#39;WINGS&#39; (2016) Album Release ⓒ NEWS1

Press Conference for the &#39;WINGS&#39; (2016) Album Release ⓒ NEWS1

&#39;Pure Love&#39; (2016) Film Premiere ⓒ NEWS1

&#39;Pure Love&#39; (2016) Film Premiere ⓒ NEWS1

Billboards Music Awards 2017 ⓒ NEWS1

Billboards Music Awards 2017 ⓒ NEWS1

in front of the KBS Hall for Music Bank Rehearsal, Sep &#39;17 ⓒ NEWS1

in front of the KBS Hall for Music Bank Rehearsal, Sep &#39;17 ⓒ NEWS1

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

