Fans Demand Feedback Regarding '2017 MAMA's Best New Female Artist Award

Fans are demanding feedback on PRISTIN's win over CHUNG HA on the Best New Female Artist at '2017 MAMA' in Japan.

Is CHUNG HA the rightful winner of the Best New Female Artist Award?

&#39;2017 MAMA&#39; winners PRISTIN and CHUNG HA. Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

CHUNG HA in her red carpet attire for MAMA. Photo from Instagram @chungha_official

'2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards,' or '2017 MAMA' taking place in Yokohama, Japan on Nov. 29 announced its winners. Fans, however, are questioning the impartiality of the Best New Female Artist award, placing CHUNG HA as the rightful winner.

Photo from CHUNG HA&#39;s &#39;Why don&#39;t you know&#39; M/V.

The criteria for the Best New Female Artist goes as follows:
a sum of 30% of track sales, 30% of votes, 10% of album sales, and 30% of juror's points.

Fans claim that CHUNG HA, according to the Gaon Music Chart, has topped the track sales and has achieved a landslide victory on the online votes, with album sales being doubly led by PRISTIN and WEKI MEKI. Fans claim that, unless CHUNG HA received zero points from the jurors and PRISTIN full points, the turnout seems highly unlikely.

Online vote for Best New Female Artist Award of &#39;2017 MAMA,&#39; with CHUNG HA in first place and PRISTIN in second with a huge gap. Photo from Mnet website.

Fans suggest that CHUNG HA was given the Best of Next Award, a comparatively minor award, in exchange for the Best New Female Artist Award, to hush up the controversy.

Photo from CHUNG HA&#39;s &#39;Why don&#39;t you know&#39; M/V.

Fans are demanding reevaluation and feedback from Mnet.

Photo from CHUNG HA&#39;s &#39;Why don&#39;t you know&#39; M/V.

Click to see the full list of winners from '2017 MAMA' in Yokohama, Japan below.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

