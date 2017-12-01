1 읽는 중

Two Idols Who Didn't Take Airport Fashion Seriously on Their Way to MAMA 2017

Jin of BTS (left), Chanyeol of EXO (right) ⓒ NEWS1

Airport look is a big deal for celebrities. Victoria Beckham called the airport her runway and indeed, stars' travel dress codes are routinely photographed, analyzed and rated.

This year's funniest fashion moment belongs to these two.

Jin of BTS and Chanyeol of EXO, however, didn't take the occasion too seriously and gave us all a laugh with their goofy travel look.

Jin in the Korean traditional hat and gown and Chanyeol in the oversized camouflage padded jacket and ripped jeans, they pulled off the airport look like no other.

Let's take a look.

1. Jin of BTS

Jin of BTS ⓒ NEWS1

Jin of BTS ⓒ NEWS1

Jin of BTS ⓒ NEWS1

Jin of BTS ⓒ NEWS1

Jin of BTS ⓒ Ilgan Sports

Jin of BTS ⓒ Ilgan Sports

2. Chanyeol of EXO 

Chanyeol of EXO ⓒ NEWS1

Chanyeol of EXO ⓒ NEWS1

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

