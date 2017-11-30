1 읽는 중

VOTE: Which Idol Left for MAMA in the Most Stylish Airport Look?

Jin of BTS (left), Nayeon of TWICE (center), Kang Daniel of WANNA ONE (right). Photo from NEWS1.

Here we have photos of K-pop idols clad in stylish outfits at the Incheon International Airport leaving for Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017. While some look almost runway-ready, some opted for a cozier take-off. Who has the best style? Let us know in the comments!

Check out these idols leaving for MAMA 2017 in style.

1. Bangtan Boys (BTS) 

V (left), Jimin (center), RM (right) of BTS. Photo from NEWS1.

Jungkook and Suga (left), Jin (center), J-Hope (right) of BTS. Photo from NEWS1.

2. TWICE 

Mina (left), Jihyo (center), Dahyun (right) of TWICE. Photo from NEWS1.

Jungyeon (left), Momo (center), Sana (right) of TWICE. Photo from NEWS1.

Tzuyu (left), Chaeyoung (center), Nayeon (right) of TWICE. Photo from NEWS1.

3. EXO 

Suho (left), Kai (center), Sehun (right) of EXO. Photo from NEWS1.

4. SUNMI 

Sunmi of WONDERGIRLS. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

5. WANNA ONE

Ong Seong-wu (left), Kang Daniel (center), Lai Kuan-lin (right) of WANNA ONE. Photo from NEWS1.

Yoon Ji-sung (left), Hwang Min-hyun (center), Kim Jae-hwan (right) of WANNA ONE. Photo from NEWS1.

Park Ji-hoon (left) of WANNA ONE. Photo from NEWS1.

6. SEVENTEEN 

The 8, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Jun (from left to right) of SEVENTEEN. Photo from NEWS1.

Vernon (left), Joshua (center), Woozi (right) of SEVENTEEN. Photo from NEWS1.

Dino (left), Jeonghan (center), Hoshi (right) of SEVENTEEN. Photo from NEWS1.

7. MONSTA X 

I.M. (left), Kihyun (center), Wonho (right) of MONSTA X. Photo from NEWS1.

8. CHUNGHA 

Chungha. Photo from NEWS1.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

