1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

20 Stunning Live Performance Videos From '2017 MAMA' In Japan

중앙일보

입력

WannaOne performing at &#39;2017 MAMA.&#39; Photo from Mnet

WannaOne performing at &#39;2017 MAMA.&#39; Photo from Mnet

These artists performed beautifully at the '2017 MAMA' in Yokohama, Japan.

Click to see your favorite idol perform live in '2017 MAMA' in Japan

TWICE performing at &#39;2017 MAMA.&#39; Photo from Mnet

TWICE performing at &#39;2017 MAMA.&#39; Photo from Mnet

'The Mnet Asian Music Awards,' better known for its acronym 'MAMA,' takes pride in being one of the most prestigious music awards in Asia since its launch in 1999.

Simultaneously broadcasted over Asia, Europe, Northern America, and Oceania,

MAMA seeks to gather artists of diverse backgrounds and fans all over the world, creating a place for music fans to immerse themselves in and introducing Asian music to the world.

MAMA. Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

MAMA. Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

The '2017 MAMA' will take place for three days in Hanoi, Vietnam on Nov. 25, Yokohama, Japan, on Nov. 29, and Hong Kong on Dec. 1, with Hong Kong yet to come.

Here are performances from last night!

BoA X SEVENTEEN X TWICE Intro + Girls On Top + No.1 + My Name

BoA X WannaOne's Hwang Min Hyun Only One

BoA Bridge + CAMO

MONSTA X Intro + Beautiful MAMA Remix Ver. + Dance Perf.

MONSTA X DRAMARAMA

Weki Meki X CHUNG HA X PRISTIN Sugar High + I don't like your Girlfriend + Hands on Me

CHUNG HA X Weki Meki X PRISTIN X fromis_9 X Idol School Class 1 X AKB48 Pick Me

AKB48 X CHUNG HA X Weki Meki X PRISTIN X fromis_9 X Idol School Class 1 Heavy Rotation

ZICO ANTI + Bridge

ZICO Artist

fromis_9 INTRO + Glass Shoes

TWICE INTRO Perf. + TT + SIGNAL

TWICE Dance Perf. + LIKEY

WannaOne INTRO Perf. + Energetic

WannaOne INTRO + Burn It Up Prequel Remix

SEVENTEEN Mansae Rock ver INTRO Perf. + CLAP

NU'ESTW OVERCOME INTRO Perf. + WHERE YOU AT

SEVENTEEN X NU'EST W HEAVEN

EXO-CBX INTRO + Hey Mama!

EXO-CBX Bridge Perf. + Ka-CHING! Remix Ver.

To check out winners of '2017 MAMA,' click here.

관련기사

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT