20 Stunning Live Performance Videos From '2017 MAMA' In Japan

'The Mnet Asian Music Awards,' better known for its acronym 'MAMA,' takes pride in being one of the most prestigious music awards in Asia since its launch in 1999.

Simultaneously broadcasted over Asia, Europe, Northern America, and Oceania,

MAMA seeks to gather artists of diverse backgrounds and fans all over the world, creating a place for music fans to immerse themselves in and introducing Asian music to the world.

The '2017 MAMA' will take place for three days in Hanoi, Vietnam on Nov. 25, Yokohama, Japan, on Nov. 29, and Hong Kong on Dec. 1, with Hong Kong yet to come.

Here are performances from last night!

BoA X SEVENTEEN X TWICE Intro + Girls On Top + No.1 + My Name

BoA X WannaOne's Hwang Min Hyun Only One

BoA Bridge + CAMO

MONSTA X Intro + Beautiful MAMA Remix Ver. + Dance Perf.

MONSTA X DRAMARAMA

Weki Meki X CHUNG HA X PRISTIN Sugar High + I don't like your Girlfriend + Hands on Me

CHUNG HA X Weki Meki X PRISTIN X fromis_9 X Idol School Class 1 X AKB48 Pick Me

AKB48 X CHUNG HA X Weki Meki X PRISTIN X fromis_9 X Idol School Class 1 Heavy Rotation

ZICO ANTI + Bridge

ZICO Artist

fromis_9 INTRO + Glass Shoes

TWICE INTRO Perf. + TT + SIGNAL

TWICE Dance Perf. + LIKEY

WannaOne INTRO Perf. + Energetic

WannaOne INTRO + Burn It Up Prequel Remix

SEVENTEEN Mansae Rock ver INTRO Perf. + CLAP

NU'ESTW OVERCOME INTRO Perf. + WHERE YOU AT

SEVENTEEN X NU'EST W HEAVEN

EXO-CBX INTRO + Hey Mama!

EXO-CBX Bridge Perf. + Ka-CHING! Remix Ver.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com