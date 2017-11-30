Here Are The Winners of '2017 MAMA' In Japan

Winners for '2017 MAMA' were announced in Yokohama, Japan!

Congratulations to the winners!

'The Mnet Asian Music Awards,' better known for its acronym 'MAMA,' takes pride in being one of the most prestigious music awards in Asia since its launch in 1999.

Simultaneously broadcasted over Asia, Europe, Northern America, and Oceania, MAMA seeks to gather artists of diverse backgrounds and fans from all over the world, creating a place for music fans to immerse themselves in and introducing Asian music to the world.

The '2017 MAMA' will take place for three days in Hanoi, Vietnam in Nov. 25, Yokohama, Japan, in Nov. 29, and Hong Kong in Dec. 1, with Hong Kong yet to come.

Here are last night's winners!

Best New Female Artist PRISTIN

Best New Male Artist WannaOne

Best Asian Style in Japan EXO-CBX

Inspired Achievement Akimoto Yasushi

Best of Next CHUNG HA

Best Dance Performance Female Group TWICE



Best Concert Performer MONSTA X

Discovery of the Year NU'EST W

MWave Global Fan's Choice EXO

Best Male Artist ZICO

Best Male Group Dance Performance SEVENTEEN

Song of the Year TWICE "Signal"

Catch '2017 MAMA' live here!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com