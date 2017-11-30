1 읽는 중

Here Are The Winners of '2017 MAMA' In Japan

중앙일보

입력

EXO-CBX as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best Asian Style in Japan.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Winners for '2017 MAMA' were announced in Yokohama, Japan!

Congratulations to the winners!

'The Mnet Asian Music Awards,' better known for its acronym 'MAMA,' takes pride in being one of the most prestigious music awards in Asia since its launch in 1999.

MAMA. Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Simultaneously broadcasted over Asia, Europe, Northern America, and Oceania, MAMA seeks to gather artists of diverse backgrounds and fans from all over the world, creating a place for music fans to immerse themselves in and introducing Asian music to the world.

MAMA held in Yokohama Arena, Japan, Nov 29. Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

The '2017 MAMA' will take place for three days in Hanoi, Vietnam in Nov. 25, Yokohama, Japan, in Nov. 29, and Hong Kong in Dec. 1, with Hong Kong yet to come.

Here are last night's winners!

Best New Female Artist PRISTIN

PRISTIN as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best New Female Artist.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Best New Male Artist WannaOne 

WannaOne as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best New Male Artist.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Best Asian Style in Japan EXO-CBX

EXO-CBX as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best Asian Style in Japan.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Inspired Achievement Akimoto Yasushi

Akimoto Yasushi as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Inspired Achievement.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Best of Next CHUNG HA

Chung Ha as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best of Next.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Best Dance Performance Female Group TWICE

TWICE as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best Dance Performance Female Group.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Best Concert Performer MONSTA X

MONSTA X as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best Concert Performer.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Discovery of the Year NU'EST W

MWave Global Fan's Choice EXO

Best Male Artist ZICO

ZICO as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best Male Artist.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Best Male Group Dance Performance SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Best Dance Performance Male Group.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Song of the Year TWICE "Signal"

TWICE&#39;s Signal as 2017 MAMA&#39;s &#39;Song Of The Year.&#39; Photo from Twitter @MnetMAMA

Catch '2017 MAMA' live here!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

