1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Kim Soo-Hyun Discusses Sulli's Instagram Posts

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @soohyun_k216 and @jelly_jilli

Photo from Instagram @soohyun_k216 and @jelly_jilli

Actor Kim Soo-hyun shared his thoughts on Sulli's social media posts.

"Sulli's not the type to keep things bottled up."

Kim Soo-hyun and Sulli at the movie &#39;Real&#39; premier. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Kim Soo-hyun and Sulli at the movie &#39;Real&#39; premier. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

On June 27, Sports Chosun released an interview with Kim Soo-hyun, in light of his then-recent move 'Real's big opening.

In the interview, Kim Soo-hyun discussed Sulli's social media controversies. He stated, "Whereas my initial worries had been regarding the provocative scenes in the movie, Sulli seems to have introduced a new controversy."

He added "I didn't really know much about Sulli's social media posts. I guess it must have really gone viral, as people around me kept talking about it, saying that I should be more engaged. Well, I do. I just don't do it as much as Sulli," chuckling.

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilli

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilli

관련기사

He further stated "Sulli's social media posts do catch me off guard, but I think it fits her bubbly personality. Working with her was not difficult at all, but I've been surprised by her many times afterward. Sulli's wrapped up in issues. She's the 'it' girl."

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilli

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilli

Kim Soo-hyun complimented Sulli, stating "Sulli, as you can probably tell by her social media posts, is not the type to keep things bottled up. She faces upfront any obstacles she may face on site, making it easy for me to work with her."

The movie 'Real,' starring Kim Soo-hyun, Sung Dong-il, and Sulli(Choi Jin-ri), was released in June.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT