Kim Soo-Hyun Discusses Sulli's Instagram Posts

On June 27, Sports Chosun released an interview with Kim Soo-hyun, in light of his then-recent move 'Real's big opening.

In the interview, Kim Soo-hyun discussed Sulli's social media controversies. He stated, "Whereas my initial worries had been regarding the provocative scenes in the movie, Sulli seems to have introduced a new controversy."

He added "I didn't really know much about Sulli's social media posts. I guess it must have really gone viral, as people around me kept talking about it, saying that I should be more engaged. Well, I do. I just don't do it as much as Sulli," chuckling.

He further stated "Sulli's social media posts do catch me off guard, but I think it fits her bubbly personality. Working with her was not difficult at all, but I've been surprised by her many times afterward. Sulli's wrapped up in issues. She's the 'it' girl."

Kim Soo-hyun complimented Sulli, stating "Sulli, as you can probably tell by her social media posts, is not the type to keep things bottled up. She faces upfront any obstacles she may face on site, making it easy for me to work with her."

The movie 'Real,' starring Kim Soo-hyun, Sung Dong-il, and Sulli(Choi Jin-ri), was released in June.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

