Seven Hilarious Photos of TWICE Sana At Fansign

TWICE fans are buzzing over latest updates on Sana's quirky yet lovable attitude at the TWICE fansign.

This is why everyone loves Sana

On Nov. 26, a post titled 'TWICE fansign reviews and how I got scolded by Sana' came up. Apparently, a fan was scolded by Sana at the fansign.

The writer explained "At the TWICE fansign in June, the manager told me to move along when I barely shared words with Sana, so I left. Sana shouted 'Where do you think you're going?' at me. She seemed to remember this incident. In the latest fansign, she scolded me, saying 'Finally! Why'd you leave so early?'"

Sana touches her fans in the most unexpected ways you can't even imagine. Here are some more anecdotes of Sana's "special" fansigns.

Sana tells her fan to visit more oftenFan tells Sana that he/she can't visit because he/she is short on cash. Sana, first requesting that the fan visit five times more, lessens and lessens the number as fan says he/she's out of money.



Sana doesn't want to end the fansign

Sana asks

if the

won't end should she choose not to sign the last fan. Fan laughs, saying "Of course." Sana declares "Then, I won't sign anything for you!"

Sana yells "Don't be angry!" at fan



Sana eating bubbles



A big heap of Pikachu dolls



Sana wearing funny glasses and holding hands with fan



Fans, upon hearing the stories, reacted "Sana's fansign stories are always funny" "This is why fans fall in love with Sana" "it's so sweet how Sana remembered the fan!"

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

