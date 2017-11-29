1 읽는 중

Seven Hilarious Photos of TWICE Sana At Fansign

Photo from Youtube Channel It&#39;s Krad&#39;s

TWICE fans are buzzing over latest updates on Sana's quirky yet lovable attitude at the TWICE fansign.

This is why everyone loves Sana

Photo from TWICE Facebook

On Nov. 26, a post titled 'TWICE fansign reviews and how I got scolded by Sana' came up. Apparently, a fan was scolded by Sana at the fansign.

Photo from TWICE Facebook

The writer explained "At the TWICE fansign in June, the manager told me to move along when I barely shared words with Sana, so I left. Sana shouted 'Where do you think you're going?' at me. She seemed to remember this incident. In the latest fansign, she scolded me, saying 'Finally! Why'd you leave so early?'"

Photo from online community

Sana touches her fans in the most unexpected ways you can't even imagine. Here are some more anecdotes of Sana's "special" fansigns.

Sana tells her fan to visit more oftenFan tells Sana that he/she can't visit because he/she is short on cash. Sana, first requesting that the fan visit five times more, lessens and lessens the number as fan says he/she's out of money.

Photo from online community

Sana doesn't want to end the fansign
Sana asks
if the
won't end should she choose not to sign the last fan. Fan laughs, saying "Of course." Sana declares "Then, I won't sign anything for you!"

Photo from online community

Sana yells "Don't be angry!" at fan


Sana eating bubbles 

A big heap of Pikachu dolls

Sana wearing funny glasses and holding hands with fan

Photo from Youtube Channel It&#39;s Krad&#39;s

Fans, upon hearing the stories, reacted "Sana's fansign stories are always funny" "This is why fans fall in love with Sana" "it's so sweet how Sana remembered the fan!"

Photo from TWICE Facebook

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

