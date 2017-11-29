Actor Kim Soo-hyun Receives Outstanding Performance Award at the Armed Forces Training Center

Actor Kim Soo-hyun, who was enlisted in the army last month, completed five weeks of basic military training upon entering the armed forces training center on October 23.

Fans praised his decision to be on active duty as "exemplary."

A representative at his agency Key East told the press that the actor "received an award for his outstanding performance as an army trainee and was rewarded with a vacation."

Kim was persistent in his will to serve his country as a soldier.

His heart condition exempted him from serving in the military, as he was deemed physically unfit, and was assigned a nonactive civil service instead initially. However, he worked to improve his health for five years and retook the conscription examination in 2015.

The 29-year-old actor is scheduled to be discharged from the military on 22 July 2019.

