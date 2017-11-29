1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Taeyeon of Girls' Generation Responds to Post-Accident Defamatory Comments on Instagram

중앙일보

입력

Taeyeon of Girls&#39; Generation. Photo from SM Entertainment.

Taeyeon of Girls&#39; Generation. Photo from SM Entertainment.

Taeyeon of Girls' Generation made her thoughts clear regarding the traffic collision that occurred on November 28.

"I feel the need to clarify as there seems to be a misunderstanding," said Taeyeon.

As the news of her involvement in the collision spread, fans' comments flooded her Instagram.

Taeyeon responded to her fans via a comment that read, "I'm sorry for causing you concern. I feel the need to clarify as there seems to be a misunderstanding. I apologized to the taxi driver, but some didn't wish to be contacted by me."

"When you account for all that's happened, you should sue the defamers," advised one fan. "I plan to do that. I promise to be more careful from now on," replied Taeyeon, suggesting a possibility of taking legal measures against defamatory comments.

When one anonymous Instagram account holder requested that Taeyeon apologize publicly, she replied that "I don't believe this calls for a public apology. I need to apologize to the parties involved," and politely thanked him or her for taking the trouble to reach out to her. "I promise to take extra caution when I drive," she added.

According to the Gangnam Police Department, Taeyeon's Mercedes-Benz rear-ended a Kia taxi, which in turn collided with an Audi at 8 PM KST on November 28 in Gangnam, Seoul. The Audi driver and the two passengers of the taxi were moved to the hospital for minor injuries. No external injuries have been reported.

While Taeyeon's label SM Entertainment issued an official statement apologizing for the collision on her behalf, an online post by the alleged victim is stirring up a heated debate across social media.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT