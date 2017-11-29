Actress Park Soo-jin's Presumed Celebrity Privileges May Be Subjected To Legal Suit

With Samsung Medical Center(SMC) denying any celebrity privileges given to actress Park Soo-jin, a legal suit seems likely to take place.

Is Park Soo-jin's baby more of a blessing than others?

On Nov. 28, the victim, who claims that actress Park Soo-jin received special treatment regarding her birthing her firstborn given her celebrity status, went furious over Samsung Medical Center's statement.

The victim wrote "that she was furious" and she, along with several others, would "take legal charges, starting with the construction work done on the neonatal intensive unit."

The victim explained "Samsung Medical Center stated that my grandparents were granted a visit as well. I want to ask if the nature of my grandparents visiting the unit is, in fact, a 'visit'." She added "My grandparents came in to hear about the cause of death of my baby. What SMC is saying is preposterous and absurd."

She also stated "Park Soo-jin told me that she frequently took her mother into the unit with her to help with the breastfeeding. Well, this seems like a privilege to me," and "Park Soo-jin said she requested SMC to permit her mother's entry, as breastfeeding is not a job easy alone." The victim criticized SMC for not dealing the matter at hand honestly.

Samsung Medical Center, in a previous interview, had officially stated "Given doctors' discretionary permission, grandparents can enter the neonatal intensive unit. We've also confirmed that the grandparents of the accuser were also guaranteed a visit," denying any celebrity privileges given.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

