1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Fans Are Playing 'Where's Irene?' on Red Velvet's Instagram

중앙일보

입력

Can you spot Irene in these photos below?

Can you spot Irene in these photos below?

Red Velvet fans are having fun with a new game called "Where's Irene?". Instead of finding Waldo, the fans are trying to spot Irene in the Instagram photos where she appears minuscule.

Red Velvet&#39;s Irene [Photo from SM Entertainment]

Red Velvet&#39;s Irene [Photo from SM Entertainment]

At first glance, they seem like photographs of random spots in the city. If you take a closer look, however, you can spot Irene so tiny she's almost unrecognizable.

Every Red Velvet fan knows that Irene is not a selfie enthusiast. In fact, she seldom posts selfies of herself on social media. She is more of a fan of landscape photography.

관련기사

"This is so random and cute," commented one fan. "I thought these were just random photos at first," commented another.

Red Velvet's 2nd full-length album 'Peek-A-Boo' was released on November 17, which is also the group's third release of the year.

Can you spot Irene in these photos?

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT