The K-beauty Queen and Actress Jun Ji-hyun's Commercial for HERA Takes Heat Online

The My Love from the Star (2013) actress Jun Ji-hyun's newest commercial for the South Korean cosmetics brand HERA went viral online for its quite literally "otherworldly" spectacle.

A must-see for all the K-beauty fans.

Jun poses for the camera, looking chic and elegant, her skin luminous and smooth.

One second she is walking on the rings of Saturn, and then a moment later, she is staring intensely into the camera with the entire galaxy behind her.

The night scenery of the city of Seoul adorned the background.

While the commercial was received favorably for the most part, some thought it was evocative of the 2016 commercial for the Italian fashion house PRADA, which also takes place in the cosmos.

Do you think the similarity was intended? Judge for yourself:

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com