사회

Why Did Lovelyz Manager Resign?

중앙일보

입력

Lovelyz. Photo from Woollim official website.

Girl group Lovelyz's manager, who was accused of threatening a fan, resigned in light of his mistakes. Woollim Entertainment, Lovelyz's management company, also issued a formal apology via the Lovelyz fan website. The manager in question posted a handwritten apology as well.

Lovelyz Fans Angered At How Manager Treated Fans

Photo from online community.

On Nov. 28, a person, identifying himself as the Lovelyz manager (to be further referred to as C) shared a handwritten apology letter, alongside his business card.

Apology written by C. Photo from online community.

C stated that "he was sorry for the late apology."

C added that "a large part of what the fan posted was true. After our conversation, I thought everything was okay since we returned to the fansign after we agreed to let things be."

Handwritten apology and business card. Photo from online community.

C also stated that "I'm truly sorry for not taking into account how fans could have been hurt by the incident, and for not giving a formal apology, trying to wrap up the incident."

Photo from Instagram @official_lvlz8_

At the end of his apologetic words, C stated that he "would resign, in accordance with my wrongdoings."

On Nov. 27, a Lovelyz fan shared stories on social media of conflicts between him and the manager at a Lovelyz fansign.

Photo from online community.

The Lovelyz fan gave details about how the manager threatened him for glaring. The manager, taking the fan to a restroom, locked the door and placed his hands on the fan's shoulders in a threatening manner. The fact that the manager, after all the misunderstanding was sorted, refrained from apologizing added on to the controversy.

Photo from Instagram @official_lvlz8_

Woollim Entertainment, Lovelyz's management company, issued an official apoloygy on Nov. 27, stating "We apologize for the unfortunate incident with a manager at a fansign. The manager in question admitted to all the accusations, and we plan to take action against the manager accordingly."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

