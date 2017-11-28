EXO Saves the Day for This High School Senior Taking the Biggest Exam of Her Life

November 23 was a big day for all the college-aspiring high school seniors in South Korea.

"EXO sent me to college," said the high schooler.

One question from the math section of the College Scholastic Ability Test 2018, also known as Suneung, had the high school seniors scratching their heads in confusion, which was deemed by many as the most difficult question from the test.

One student, however, got the toughest question right by making an "educated guess."

"EXO sent me to college," tweeted the elated senior. "I was having trouble understanding the question, and at the last minute, I guessed 9 as the answer only because there are nine members in EXO," she explained her methodology.

She thanked the group, of which she has been a fan for a long time. "You should all be fans of EXO - it pays off," she added.

Being an EXO fan really did pay off for this high school senior.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

