1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO's Kai Breaks Out Crying On Stage

중앙일보

입력

Idol group EXO's Kai shed tears for a small mistake during his performance at the EXO concert.

What went wrong?

Kai. Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ(left) and Instagram

Kai. Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ(left) and Instagram

On Nov. 24, Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, EXO's fourth concert 'EXO PLANET #4 -The EℓyXiOn' was held.

Photo from Instagram @smtown

Photo from Instagram @smtown

Kai, especially hardworking, is said to have prepared his solo on stage performance until 04:00 am in the morning.

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

During his performance, Kai made a minor mistake, so minute that nobody noticed. Kai, however, shed tears, feeling sorry for his fans and frustrated by the mistake, albeit how trivial the mistake was.

EXO members offered words of condolence, saying that "he did well" and "the performance looked great from the back," and fans shouted, "it's okay." Kai, who struggled to hold back his tears, crumbled down.

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

EXO members, in place of Kai, who was sobbing, explained that "Kai must have been a bit nervous because he was trying to be A-perfect."

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

EXO successfully closed their concerts with a total audience of 66,000.

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

Photo from Youtube Channel ROSA DAZZ

SM Entertainment, on Nov. 27, released photos of celebrities at the EXO concert via their official Instagram account.

SM celebrities holding EXO fan sticks and quotes. Photo from Instagram @smtown

SM celebrities holding EXO fan sticks and quotes. Photo from Instagram @smtown

Photos show Super Junior's Eunhyuk, SHINee's Minho, SNSD Yoona, and many more, cheering on EXO.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT