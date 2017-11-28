1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

ARMY Furious Over How This Guy Treated BTS

중앙일보

입력

Jin, Suga, and Dante. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Jin, Suga, and Dante. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Fans are digging up past TV entertainment shows featuring the now world-famous BTS(Bangtan Boys). Fans, however, grew furious over the hip-hop tutor Dante, who went out of his way to be rude to the members.

What he did to Jin and Suga is absolutely unacceptable.

BTS Jin(left) and Suga. Photo from BTS official website.

BTS Jin(left) and Suga. Photo from BTS official website.

Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

BTS appeared on the Mnet reality show 'American Hustle Life' aired in 2014.

Jin and Suga embarked on a cooking mission together. Dante, despite the fact that they appeared on television, demanded something very disrespectful to Jin and Suga.

Caption: a boy asking if they(BTS) are a dance group. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Caption: a boy asking if they(BTS) are a dance group. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Caption: Jin responding to the boy &#34;Do you know the dance move &#39;bounce&#39;? Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Caption: Jin responding to the boy &#34;Do you know the dance move &#39;bounce&#39;? Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante demanding that Jin dance more for the kids. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante demanding that Jin dance more for the kids. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante continuously being rude to BTS members. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante continuously being rude to BTS members. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

While they were shopping for their mission, Dante, Jin, and Suga came across a group of children who appeared curious by BTS and the camera crew. To the group of kids, Dante asked "Do you want to see them dance?" then suddenly insisted that Jin and Suga should dance.

BTS members, exhausted by Dante&#39;s rude behavior. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

BTS members, exhausted by Dante&#39;s rude behavior. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante throwing a fit and covering the camera. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante throwing a fit and covering the camera. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Jin, surprisingly not taken aback by the apparent rude remarks, performed a little dance for the kids. Dante, however, started to whine, demanding Jin to do more. When Jin didn't comply with his wishes, Dante, apparently displeased, sat down, refused to carry on with the TV program, and even covered the camera with his hands.

Dante stating that he won&#39;t be wearing an apron. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante stating that he won&#39;t be wearing an apron. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante stating that he won&#39;t be wearing an apron. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante stating that he won&#39;t be wearing an apron. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Furthermore, while the three had to cook a meal together, Dante made a fuss about wearing an apron. Suga, frustrated, left the spot. Jin, while perfectly acceptable to be angry at Dante, remained dignified, asking Suga to "calm down."

Suga leaves in frustration. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Suga leaves in frustration. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Jin calming Suga. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Jin calming Suga. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

After their shopping ended, Jin and Suga were all set to practice their dance moves. Dante, who was uncooperative and unhelpful throughout the whole shopping spree, picked up the ostrich rubber doll, shouting "this isn't a chicken, this is an ostrich."

Jin and Suga about to practice their dance moves. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Jin and Suga about to practice their dance moves. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante shouting at Jin and Suga. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante shouting at Jin and Suga. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Jin, maintaining his calm, tried to soothe Dante by saying that "there weren't any hens or roosters in the store," but Dante responded by hitting Jin with the ostrich doll.

Jin asking the staff to explain the situation to Dante. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Jin asking the staff to explain the situation to Dante. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante hitting Jin with the rubber doll. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante hitting Jin with the rubber doll. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante hitting Jin with the rubber doll. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

Dante hitting Jin with the rubber doll. Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;American Hustle Life&#39;

While Mnet did not issue an official statement, Dante, who was initially introduced to appear regularly on the show, disappeared from the frame. Fans suspect that the producers had to let Dante go, because of his rude attitude, making it impossible for the staff to carry on with the show.

Fans, upon this scene, went furious, stating that "Dante is the reason why I'm never going to watch this program" "A pat on the back for Jin and Suga for enduring such preposterous insults" "Why the hell did Dante agree to appear on TV in the first place?"

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT