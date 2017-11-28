ARMY Furious Over How This Guy Treated BTS

Fans are digging up past TV entertainment shows featuring the now world-famous BTS(Bangtan Boys). Fans, however, grew furious over the hip-hop tutor Dante, who went out of his way to be rude to the members.

What he did to Jin and Suga is absolutely unacceptable.

BTS appeared on the Mnet reality show 'American Hustle Life' aired in 2014.

Jin and Suga embarked on a cooking mission together. Dante, despite the fact that they appeared on television, demanded something very disrespectful to Jin and Suga.

While they were shopping for their mission, Dante, Jin, and Suga came across a group of children who appeared curious by BTS and the camera crew. To the group of kids, Dante asked "Do you want to see them dance?" then suddenly insisted that Jin and Suga should dance.

Jin, surprisingly not taken aback by the apparent rude remarks, performed a little dance for the kids. Dante, however, started to whine, demanding Jin to do more. When Jin didn't comply with his wishes, Dante, apparently displeased, sat down, refused to carry on with the TV program, and even covered the camera with his hands.

Furthermore, while the three had to cook a meal together, Dante made a fuss about wearing an apron. Suga, frustrated, left the spot. Jin, while perfectly acceptable to be angry at Dante, remained dignified, asking Suga to "calm down."

After their shopping ended, Jin and Suga were all set to practice their dance moves. Dante, who was uncooperative and unhelpful throughout the whole shopping spree, picked up the ostrich rubber doll, shouting "this isn't a chicken, this is an ostrich."

Jin, maintaining his calm, tried to soothe Dante by saying that "there weren't any hens or roosters in the store," but Dante responded by hitting Jin with the ostrich doll.

While Mnet did not issue an official statement, Dante, who was initially introduced to appear regularly on the show, disappeared from the frame. Fans suspect that the producers had to let Dante go, because of his rude attitude, making it impossible for the staff to carry on with the show.

Fans, upon this scene, went furious, stating that "Dante is the reason why I'm never going to watch this program" "A pat on the back for Jin and Suga for enduring such preposterous insults" "Why the hell did Dante agree to appear on TV in the first place?"

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com