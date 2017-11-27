Here's the Heartwarming Story Behind Chanyeol's Tattoo

Recent photos of boy group EXO's Chanyeol's tattoo melted fans' hearts. Chanyeol's tattoo features the birthday of EXO's fandom 'EXO-L.'

Chanyeol pours his heart out.

A week ago, Chanyeol posted a photo on his Instagram account with the hashtag #nerdy. Fans noticed the seemingly recent wrist tattoo. While fans could catch only a part of the tattoo in the photo, Chanyeol revealed the story behind on the 26th.

At 'EXO PLANET #4,' EXO's fourth concert held at the Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, on Nov. 26, Chanyeol revealed his whole tattoo to his fans. The tattoo read 'L-1845.'

'L' means 'EXO-L's 'L.' The rest of the tattoo, '1485,' refers to Aug. 5, 2014, the birthday of 'EXO-L.'

Chanyeol said to his fans "You're with me till I die," touching the hearts of many.

EXO, after their concert, plans to return with a winter song next month.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

