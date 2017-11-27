BTS Tops iTunes Charts in 60 Nations

First K-pop idol to be invited to the AMA (American Music Awards), first Korean Twitter account to reach ten million followers….

BTS is the first idol to rank 1st on iTunes US for two consecutive days!

Bangtan Boys(BTS), the 'first' Korean idol group for everything, ranks top on U.S. iTunes Chart for two consecutive days, once again becoming the 'first' K-pop idol to do so.

BTS x Steve Aoki's 'MIC Drop Remix,' released on 18:00 on Nov. 24, ranked 1st in iTunes Charts over 60 nations, only two days since its release.

While several have ranked 1st on the iTunes Albums Chart, BTS is the first to top the iTunes Song chart.

'MIC Drop Remix' gathered attention when BTS and the world-famous artist Steve Aoki, along with several others, announced their collaboration.

BTS is busy preparing for their upcoming 'BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour The Final in Seoul,' to be held from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 for three consecutive days at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

