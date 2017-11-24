Taeyeon Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

Taeyeon has an admirer. And Taeyeon seems to be reciprocating her love.

We are totally shipping this couple.

Yeri of Red Velvet is pretty much Taeyeon's biggest fan - which is saying a lot, as Taeyeon, the superstar of superstars, has no shortage of fans.

Yeri has repeatedly admitted her love for the K-pop Queen.

"I've been busy with the new album and stuff these days, but I feel much better today because I've met Taeyeon," said Yeri during an interview after the showcase performance of Red Velvet's 2nd album, 'Perfect Velvet' on November 16. Taeyeon hosted the event, which took place at the SMTOWN Coex Artium in Gangnam, Seoul.

Taeyeon has also spoken fondly of Yeri. On November 18, Taeyeon Instagrammed a photo of Yeri and herself in a tight embrace and captioned the photo as "let's go on a trip together."

She also left a happy birthday comment to Yeri on Red Velvet's official Instagram account, which read "happy birthday baby (heart) mwah."

When the 28-year-old singer made a surprise appearance on Red Velvet's V LIVE, Yeri and Wendy were so happy that they were practically giddy.

Taeyeon was greeted with a hug from Yeri and she called the two Red Velvet members "my babies."

This has to be the cutest ship in K-pop history! We are so rooting for them.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

