1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Taeyeon Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

중앙일보

입력

Taeyeon [Photo from SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon [Photo from SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon has an admirer. And Taeyeon seems to be reciprocating her love.

We are totally shipping this couple.

Yeri of Red Velvet is pretty much Taeyeon's biggest fan - which is saying a lot, as Taeyeon, the superstar of superstars, has no shortage of fans.

Yeri has repeatedly admitted her love for the K-pop Queen.

"I've been busy with the new album and stuff these days, but I feel much better today because I've met Taeyeon," said Yeri during an interview after the showcase performance of Red Velvet's 2nd album, 'Perfect Velvet' on November 16. Taeyeon hosted the event, which took place at the SMTOWN Coex Artium in Gangnam, Seoul.

Taeyeon has also spoken fondly of Yeri. On November 18, Taeyeon Instagrammed a photo of Yeri and herself in a tight embrace and captioned the photo as "let's go on a trip together."

She also left a happy birthday comment to Yeri on Red Velvet's official Instagram account, which read "happy birthday baby (heart) mwah."

When the 28-year-old singer made a surprise appearance on Red Velvet's V LIVE, Yeri and Wendy were so happy that they were practically giddy.

Taeyeon on Red Velvet&#39;s V LIVE

Taeyeon on Red Velvet&#39;s V LIVE

Taeyeon on Red Velvet&#39;s V LIVE

Taeyeon on Red Velvet&#39;s V LIVE

Taeyeon on Red Velvet&#39;s V LIVE

Taeyeon on Red Velvet&#39;s V LIVE

Taeyeon was greeted with a hug from Yeri and she called the two Red Velvet members "my babies."

This has to be the cutest ship in K-pop history! We are so rooting for them.

Taeyeon [Photo from SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon [Photo from SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon [Photo from SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon [Photo from SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon [Photo from SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon [Photo from SM ENTERTAINMENT]

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT