Why is ARMY Mad over ABC's AMA Shoot?

BTS returned to Korea after their superb performance in the U.S.

BTS, Nov. 19th, was invited to perform at 'The 2017 American Music Awards (AMA).'

Fans, however, did not appreciate ABC's portrayal of BTS' 'DNA' on stage performance. Korean online communities were bombarded with criticisms of ABC.

Take a look for yourself! Which version do you prefer?

A huge number of users stated "Korean music programs ARE good" "The lighting's too weak" "Cameras can't catch up with the members" "Why so much of the audience?" "The sound sucked as well."

There were opposing comments as well, saying "the ABC version makes BTS look mystical," "it's not bad, it's just different," but such comments were few.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

