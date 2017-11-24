1 읽는 중

Why is ARMY Mad over ABC's AMA Shoot?

BTS returned to Korea after their superb performance in the U.S.

[photo from Mnet(left) and ABC]

BTS, Nov. 19th, was invited to perform at 'The 2017 American Music Awards (AMA).'

BTS performing at AMA [photo from ABC]

BTS performing on stage. [photo from Mnet(top) and ABC]

Fans, however, did not appreciate ABC's portrayal of BTS' 'DNA' on stage performance. Korean online communities were bombarded with criticisms of ABC.

Take a look for yourself! Which version do you prefer?

BTS performing on stage. [photo from Mnet(top) and ABC]

A huge number of users stated "Korean music programs ARE good" "The lighting's too weak" "Cameras can't catch up with the members" "Why so much of the audience?" "The sound sucked as well."

BTS performing on stage. [photo from Mnet(top) and ABC]

BTS performing on stage. [photo from Mnet(top) and ABC]

BTS performing on stage. [photo from Mnet(top) and ABC]

There were opposing comments as well, saying "the ABC version makes BTS look mystical," "it's not bad, it's just different," but such comments were few.

BTS performing on stage. [photo from Mnet(top) and ABC]

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

