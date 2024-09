The Internet is exploding over the photos of IU in figure-revealing clothes.

Even XXS is too big for her.

IU disclosed her clothing size to be a triple zero, which means that even an XXS is too big to fit her.

At 163 ㎝ (5'3"), the 24-year-old singer is astonishingly small.

IU once discussed her diet tip in an interview, which, according to her, can make you "skeleton-skinny."

IU's fans call her "paper," as her figure is said to be "paper-thin."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com