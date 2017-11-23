Black Pink's Jennie Looking Gorgeous Both Before and After Makeup

Girl group Black Pink member Jennie's before and after makeup photos are going viral online.

Without any eye makeup, Jennie resembles a dog with her big puppy eyes. Fans say that Jennie looks "like a baby" and "cute."

Jennie, with eye makeup, looks chic and elegant, like a cat. Some people seem to prefer Jennie wearing makeup, saying that "she looks more like a celebrity" and "that poised, cool look suits her."

Meanwhile, Black Pink fans are buzzing over rumors of Black Pink's M/V appearing in the newest Marvel movie.

Which look suits her better?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

