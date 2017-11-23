For Ma Dong-seok, Loyalty Wins Over His Shot at Hollywood

Hollywood called out to actor Ma Dong-seok, loved for his appearance on 'The Outlaws' and 'The Bros,' offering him several acting roles.

Sportsworld, Nov. 21, wrote that actor Ma Dong-seok received an offer from Marvel Studios, famous for their hero movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What could possibly make him decline Hollywood?

Ma caught the attention of many when the 2017 Festival de Cannes screened 'Train to Busan.' Ma Dong-seok beating up zombies with his one-of-a-kind bulky figure is the most eye-catching scene in the movie.

His fluent English adds another reason for Hollywood to love him. Ma Dong-seok, a graduate of Columbia State University with a degree in Health and Physical Education, permanently moved to the U.S. when he was 18 years old.

According to the media, Marvel Studios offered Ma a chance to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. He, however, declined the offer due to his plans for a Korean movie that was previously set. It seems that Ma chose his loyalty to his longtime staff over a chance to become a world-famous star. The Marvel hero movie is said to now have completed its cast.

