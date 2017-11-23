1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Sulli and Goo Hara Twinning in $1,595 Pajamas

중앙일보

입력

Sulli&#39;s Instagram Stories

Sulli&#39;s Instagram Stories

Choi Sulli and Goo Hara's friendship makes a lot of sense, given that they have both been former girl group stars. The two are often spotted together on each other's social media accounts, flaunting their close bond.

Burberry&#39;s Official Webpage

Burberry&#39;s Official Webpage

As the two celebrity BFFs streamed their pajama party live on Instagram, fans couldn't help but notice them partying up in identical lacey PJs.

These ladies classed up the pajama party.

It turns out, what Sulli and Hara had casually donned as pajamas weren't actually sleepwear.

The 'Floral Lace Dress with Flutter Sleeves' from the British fashion house Burberry costs $1,595 per piece. Sulli wore one in 'dusty pink,' and Hara in 'slate blue.'

Sulli&#39;s Instagram Stories

Sulli&#39;s Instagram Stories

These best friends are often seen partying and hanging out together, defining "best friend goals" with their joint trip to Paris and picnic to theme parks.

Sulli and Hara displayed their friendship in a playful way, kissing and cuddling one another live on Instagram.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT