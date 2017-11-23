Sulli and Goo Hara Twinning in $1,595 Pajamas

Choi Sulli and Goo Hara's friendship makes a lot of sense, given that they have both been former girl group stars. The two are often spotted together on each other's social media accounts, flaunting their close bond.

As the two celebrity BFFs streamed their pajama party live on Instagram, fans couldn't help but notice them partying up in identical lacey PJs.

These ladies classed up the pajama party.

It turns out, what Sulli and Hara had casually donned as pajamas weren't actually sleepwear.

The 'Floral Lace Dress with Flutter Sleeves' from the British fashion house Burberry costs $1,595 per piece. Sulli wore one in 'dusty pink,' and Hara in 'slate blue.'

These best friends are often seen partying and hanging out together, defining "best friend goals" with their joint trip to Paris and picnic to theme parks.

Sulli and Hara displayed their friendship in a playful way, kissing and cuddling one another live on Instagram.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

