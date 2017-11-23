Will Sulli's $1,300 iPhone Case Be the Latest Fashion Trend?

The former member of the girl group f(x) Sulli owns a phone case with an exorbitant price tag.

Her cell phone is an item that Sulli is seldom spotted without and Fans figured out her phone case from this particular mirror selfie.

You could get several iPhones for this price.

The 'Eye-Trunk for iPhone 7 in Monogram canvas' from the French luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton, ranges in price from US$1,300 to $1,500.

The 23-year-old actress attended the "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton" exhibition which took place at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul. The French fashion house's official Instagram posted a photo of Sulli attending the event.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

