BTS to Appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Bangtan Boys (BTS) is set to appear in a prestigious New Year's Eve celebration show in the U.S.

On the 22nd, BigHit Entertainment revealed that "BTS just finished recording the ABC New Year's Eve show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'."

BTS is really sweeping the nation!

The program airs every Dec. 31st to the dawn of Jan. 1st, taking place on a special stage in Times Square, New York, and is simultaneously broadcasted all over the nation.

In 2012, PSY, whose song 'Gangnam Style' went viral, appeared on stage with Yoo Jae-suk and Noh Hong-chul of 'Infinite Challenge.'

Everything is pre-recorded, and no information is released regarding their appearance on the show, making BTS fans curious.

BTS, recently, was invited to and performed at 'The American Music Awards.' The boy group has already made the appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' and is set to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as well.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

