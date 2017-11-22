1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS to Appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

중앙일보

입력

Bangtan Boys (BTS) is set to appear in a prestigious New Year's Eve celebration show in the U.S.

[photo from BTS Twitter]

[photo from BTS Twitter]

On the 22nd, BigHit Entertainment revealed that "BTS just finished recording the ABC New Year's Eve show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'."

BTS is really sweeping the nation!

BTS. [AFP]

BTS. [AFP]

The program airs every Dec. 31st to the dawn of Jan. 1st, taking place on a special stage in Times Square, New York, and is simultaneously broadcasted all over the nation.

In 2012, PSY, whose song 'Gangnam Style' went viral, appeared on stage with Yoo Jae-suk and Noh Hong-chul of 'Infinite Challenge.'

[photo from ABC]

[photo from ABC]

[photo from ABC]

[photo from ABC]

Everything is pre-recorded, and no information is released regarding their appearance on the show, making BTS fans curious.

[photo from BigHit Entertainment]

[photo from BigHit Entertainment]

BTS, recently, was invited to and performed at 'The American Music Awards.' The boy group has already made the appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' and is set to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as well.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT