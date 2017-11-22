Was Sulli Rude to her Interviewer?

A journalist revealed the dirt behind the former member of girl group f(x) and the now actress Sulli, regarding her ill-mannered interview.

A segment of MBC's 'Section TV Entertainment News' dealt with Sulli, and all the controversies and rumors surrounding her.

Sulli's ill-mannered behavior exposed on air

A journalist shared her stories of interviewing f(x) in 2010, just having made their debut. She said "While all f(x) members were dead tired, they didn't let it show during the interview, like a pro. Only one member, however, couldn't hide her fatigue, and that was Sulli."

She stated that "Sulli paid no attention to the interview from the start. Sitting on the sofa, she seemed distracted by things unrelated to the interview. I've never seen a rookie like that before (in a bad way). She continued to display how tired she was, and I had to conduct my interview thinking that Sulli wasn't present, just so that the interview would go on."

Regarding Sulli's controversial social media posts, another journalist stated that "when all that's left of you is a facade, once that breaks, you can't make it in the industry. Her newest movie 'Real' will decide whether or not Sulli has a future in acting. If not, she remains a mere troublemaker."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

