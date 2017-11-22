1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Did Red Velvet's Joy Cry in Front of a Black Pink Member?

중앙일보

입력

Red Velvet's Joy told her story of how she cried over a meal with girl group Black Pink.

[photo from SM Entertainment(left), YG Entertainment]

[photo from SM Entertainment(left), YG Entertainment]

Red Velvet appeared on the KBS radio 'Lee Suji's Gayo Plaza.' On air, Joy shared her anecdote, in which she ended up crying.

Joy seems to have made a new friend!

Red Velvet members tell Lee Juji that Joy is the most delicate among them. [photo from KBS Cool FM]

Red Velvet members tell Lee Juji that Joy is the most delicate among them. [photo from KBS Cool FM]

Lee Suji, the radio host, asked "who's the most delicate member here?" and Wendy answered "Joy."

Joy tells her story. [photo from KBS Cool FM]

Joy tells her story. [photo from KBS Cool FM]

Wendy set off questions by commenting that "[Joy] cried listening to someone else's story." Joy, stating that "she would explain the story," explained how she, shared a meal with Black Pink members and that [she and] Black Pink's Rosé cried over sharing stories of our moms." Joy referred to Rose as Rose "nim," a Korean suffix showing admiration.

All 5 members of Red Velvet [photo from SM Entertainment]

All 5 members of Red Velvet [photo from SM Entertainment]

Yeri added, "While we were having fun, eating beef, at the next table, they were crying." Joy wrapped up her anecdote with "I was so touched by Rose's sincerity. I think I made a really good new friend."

All 4 members of Blackpink [photo from YG Entertainment]

All 4 members of Blackpink [photo from YG Entertainment]

Web users responded to Joy's tears with comments such as "She really is delicate" "I hope they become good friends" "I hope they ate a lot of beef."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT