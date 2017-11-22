Why Did Red Velvet's Joy Cry in Front of a Black Pink Member?

Red Velvet's Joy told her story of how she cried over a meal with girl group Black Pink.

Red Velvet appeared on the KBS radio 'Lee Suji's Gayo Plaza.' On air, Joy shared her anecdote, in which she ended up crying.

Joy seems to have made a new friend!

Lee Suji, the radio host, asked "who's the most delicate member here?" and Wendy answered "Joy."

Wendy set off questions by commenting that "[Joy] cried listening to someone else's story." Joy, stating that "she would explain the story," explained how she, shared a meal with Black Pink members and that [she and] Black Pink's Rosé cried over sharing stories of our moms." Joy referred to Rose as Rose "nim," a Korean suffix showing admiration.

Yeri added, "While we were having fun, eating beef, at the next table, they were crying." Joy wrapped up her anecdote with "I was so touched by Rose's sincerity. I think I made a really good new friend."

Web users responded to Joy's tears with comments such as "She really is delicate" "I hope they become good friends" "I hope they ate a lot of beef."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

