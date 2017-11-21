Here's What We Know About the Man Who Made Bomb Threats Against Apink

An anonymous bomb threat halted the press conference for the upcoming TV series titled Untouchable starring Jung Eun-ji of Apink.

"We have identified the offender," said the representative.

On November 21, the press conference for the soap opera took place at the Imperial Palace Hotel located in Gangnam, Seoul, attended by the cast of the series, including the She Was Pretty (2015) star Go Jun-hee.

Unfortunately, the conference had to be cut short due to a police report that a bomb was planted at the hotel. A police unit specializing in bomb detection had been ordered into the hotel and reconnoitered the area accordingly.

The event had to be put on hold for twenty minutes and all the related personnel and everyone present exited the place for safety.

After the inspection, however, no incendiary or explosive device had been detected and the press talk resumed.

"Thanks to all those who came back in spite of the bomb threat," thanked Jung. "I've been nervous all the while, hoping we could come back here. I'd also like to thank the police for all their hard work," she added.

Apink had been subjected to repeated threats of terror attacks since June. One man had called the Gangnam Police Department, threatening that he "intend[s] to murder" the members of the girl group. The police had to make a visit to the group's management company to make relevant inspections.

This June, right before Apink's showcase performance for the new album, one man had called the police claiming that he had "planted a bomb" at the site to injure the girls. He made the identical claims again in July at the KBS building where the group was scheduled to perform.

"The blackmailer seems to reside outside South Korea," said the representative at the Apink's management company. "We have identified the offender and Interpol will cooperate to arrest him," he added, in an attempt to put the worries to rest.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com