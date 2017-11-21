1 읽는 중

BTS, EXO... K-pop Stars Set Guinness World Records

중앙일보

입력

Bangtan Boys (BTS) set the Guinness World Records as the male group with most Twitter engagements.

Click to see if your idol set the world record!

On the 20th, Guinness World Records officially announced that "BTS will be featured on 'The Guinness World Records 2018 Edition' as the male group with the most Twitter followers," and also added congratulations to BTS' stunning performance at the AMA.

.

.

EXO has also been listed in 'The Guinness World Records - 2018 Edition' for winning the most awards at the 'Mnet Asia Music Awards'(MAMA).

.

.

K-pop singer PSY was featured on 'The Guinness World Records' five times. He was listed three times in the 2012 Edition for his hit "Gangnam Style," the most "liked" video on YouTube, having the most views, and reaching over a billion viewers.

In the 2013 Edition, he was listed two times for his "Gentleman" M/V to be most frequently watched in 24 hours, and for the highest number of people simultaneously dancing to 'Gangnam Style.'

Some were listed for peculiar reasons. Boy group GOT7, last year, carried out an event of making paper airplanes with their fans, idea derived from their newest song title 'Fly.' With 1942 fans in Bangkok, Thailand, BTS was listed for the 'most people making paper aircraft simultaneously (single venue).'

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

