6 Photos of Adorable Scaredy-cat Idols On Stage Make Fans Laugh

Short clips of idols, surprised to death on stage, are attracting viewers.

BTS, EXO, TWICE... your favorite stars will make you burst out laughing!

EXO, Girls' Generation, Bangtan Boys(BTS), GFriend, TWICE, who appeared in the '2016 DMC Festival,' were caught on camera, startled by fireworks.

Photos taken then are still going viral in online communities, making fans ooh and aah over caring about the idol stars.
Adding onto clips from the '2016 DMC Festival,' we also put together moments of idol members frightened in other events as well.

1. EXO

EXO&#39;s Chen scared of fireworks, &#39;2015 DMC Festival&#39; [Youtube]

EXO&#39;s Chen scared of fireworks, &#39;2015 DMC Festival&#39; [Youtube]

EXO&#39;s Chen scared of fireworks, &#39;2015 DMC Festival&#39; [Youtube]

EXO&#39;s Chen scared of fireworks, &#39;2015 DMC Festival&#39; [Youtube]

2. Girls' Generation

Seohyun, covering Sunny&#39;s ears, who was scared of fireworks, 2015 &#39;DMZ Peace Concert&#39; [Youtube]

Seohyun, covering Sunny&#39;s ears, who was scared of fireworks, 2015 &#39;DMZ Peace Concert&#39; [Youtube]

Seohyun, covering Sunny&#39;s ears, who was scared of fireworks, 2015 &#39;DMZ Peace Concert&#39; [Youtube]

Seohyun, covering Sunny&#39;s ears, who was scared of fireworks, 2015 &#39;DMZ Peace Concert&#39; [Youtube]

3. Red Velvet

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

&#39;2016 DMC Festival&#39; [Youtube]

&#39;2016 DMC Festival&#39; [Youtube]

Sooyoung carries a fake lion head used in SNSD&#39;s &#39;Lion Heart&#39; performance. Red Velvet&#39;s Irene stunned in the back. [KBS2 Music Bank]

Sooyoung carries a fake lion head used in SNSD&#39;s &#39;Lion Heart&#39; performance. Red Velvet&#39;s Irene stunned in the back. [KBS2 Music Bank]

4. TWICE

&#39;2016 DMC Festival&#39; [Youtube]

&#39;2016 DMC Festival&#39; [Youtube]

TWICE, relatively mildly surprised [KBS2 &#39;Music Bank&#39;]

TWICE, relatively mildly surprised [KBS2 &#39;Music Bank&#39;]

5. GFriend's Yerin

GFriend&#39;s Yerin [Youtube]

GFriend&#39;s Yerin [Youtube]

GFriend&#39;s Yerin [Youtube]

GFriend&#39;s Yerin [Youtube]

GFriend&#39;s Yerin [Youtube]

GFriend&#39;s Yerin [Youtube]

GFriend&#39;s Yerin [Youtube]

GFriend&#39;s Yerin [Youtube]

6. Block B's Zico, BTS V

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

