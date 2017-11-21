6 Photos of Adorable Scaredy-cat Idols On Stage Make Fans Laugh

Short clips of idols, surprised to death on stage, are attracting viewers.

BTS, EXO, TWICE... your favorite stars will make you burst out laughing!

EXO, Girls' Generation, Bangtan Boys(BTS), GFriend, TWICE, who appeared in the '2016 DMC Festival,' were caught on camera, startled by fireworks.

Photos taken then are still going viral in online communities, making fans ooh and aah over caring about the idol stars.

Adding onto clips from the '2016 DMC Festival,' we also put together moments of idol members frightened in other events as well.

1. EXO

2. Girls' Generation

3. Red Velvet

4. TWICE

5. GFriend's Yerin

6. Block B's Zico, BTS V

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

