"She Needs to Lose Weight" How Important is a Girl Group Member's Weight?

Girl group PRISTIN's member Kyla is the talk of the town. PRISTIN is a newbie girl group, only to have made their debut in March. Why the fuss? Kyla's figure seems to have sparked a debate.

Do you also think PRISTIN's Kyla needs to lose weight?

The controversy began with PRISTIN releasing their second mini album 'SCHXXL OUT.' Kyla seemed plumper compared to the rest of the members. A number of online communities note that there are quite a few posts discussing Kyla's figure.

◇ "Aren't girl group members supposed to be pretty?"

Those who problematize Kyla's figure assert that she doesn't fit in with other PRISTIN members. They also point out that looks are essential to girl groups.

You may recognize some comparatively well-known members of PRISTIN, such as Kyulkyung and Nayoung, from Mnet's 'Produce 101.'

They deem Kyla's chubby figure to be problematic for a newly debuted girl group, for whom media coverage is important. Such people say that Kyla needs self-discipline, and mockingly say that "if she can be an idol, so can I."

◇ "Haters gonna hate."

A post on an online community reaching over 100,000 views stated that "I liked what Kyla looked like.

It seems her agents are not being too burdensome" and "girl group members being skeleton thin is simply a stereotype." "What idols do, mostly, is dancing and singing. Why should looks be the sole criteria?"

The post also stated "if you don't want to like her, just leave her alone. You're not gonna like her even if she loses weight anyway."

Opinions are clashing over Kyla's figure, with posts supporting both sides pouring out. While some say "well, it's true that she's not doing anything good for the team," some rebut that "it's wrong to think girl group members should always be skinny."

There have been countless girl group members, striving to become a stunning beauty by undergoing a strict diet.

Girl group AOA's Seolhyun is said to have lost a ton of weight. From being in the 60㎏s to 50㎏s, now she is said to maintain a weight somewhere around the late 40㎏s.

As many female idols go on a diet, there are various side effects as well. On May, girl group Gugudan member Mina revealed that her extreme diet weakened her immune system, causing her to be vulnerable to the common cold. She had to take medicine, but couldn't, because of her empty stomach.

Girl group Apink's member Jung Eun-ji, on a TV show, shared her story of how she "for the first time had sinusitis and ear infection [due to her diet]" and how she "couldn't sing due to her swollen tonsils."

Why do so many girl group members go on extreme diets? It's probably due to the widespread notion that 'girl group members have to be skinny.'

But such prejudice seems to be breaking down.

Girl group Girls' Alert Jisung was in the limelight for her weight over 60㎏. Interview footage on Jisung released by JoongAng Ilbo had 300,000 views online.

Momoland's JooE, initially mocked because her pre-distributed pictures were far too better than her appearances on TV, thanks to her bubbly personality, recently starred solo in an ad. She also appeared in MBC's 'Infinite Challenge.'

Kyla, born in 2001, is 15 years old. Some comments are too vulgar for her age. Idols, who are cared thoroughly by their entertainment, can gain and lose weight much easier than the public. Kyla, also, could return any second with a body to kill for.

Reflecting back on the Kyla incident, the public opinion, or fans chastising, is to blame for girl group members going on extreme diets and hurting themselves. As a web user said, haters gonna hate, no matter how much you weigh.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

