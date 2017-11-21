1 읽는 중

Fans Are Debating Over This Photo of Rachel Platten Sitting on BTS RM's Lap

중앙일보

Rachel Platten&#39;s Instagram

Bangtan Boys (BTS) blew everyone's mind with their performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2017.

See how she sat on his lap. Did she go too far?

A handful of celebrities, including the Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort, came forth and declared themselves fans of the South Korean boy band. Raving reviews came pouring in, and it is clear America adored BTS this weekend.

One fellow musician, however, seems to have taken her display of intimacy a little bit too far.

On November 19, Rachel Platten posted a photo on her Instagram with the boys of BTS with a caption that read “giving my boys BTS a pep talk before their first American TV performance. You guys are going to kill it."

Rachel Platten&#39;s Instagram

Fans couldn't help but notice that Platten was sitting on RM's lap. RM is looking away from the camera, and some interpreted his facial expression as feeling embarrassed.

"Can you believe how brazen she is?" read one comment. "Maybe she doesn't realize this is considered rude in Korea," said another, in an attempt to defend the singer.

As the backlash from the fans continued, Platten later disabled comments on this particular post.

Do you think she should have been more considerate of the cultural difference?

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

