Quiz: Can You Tell Krystal Apart from This Guy in These Three Photos?

Krystal (left) and Kim Kyung-ho (right) on &#39;Happy Together,&#39; KBS

There's a celebrity who looks a lot like Krystal and it isn't her sister Jessica.

Even her most devoted fans couldn't tell.

Happy Together, a talk show broadcast on KBS, played guess who with photos of Krystal and an older male singer named Kim Kyung-ho.

Can you tell Krystal apart from Kim Kyung-ho in the photos below?

1.

&#39;Happy Together 3&#39; on KBS

Everyone on the panel answered that the photographed person is Kim. "There is no way Krystal would wear something like that," said Jun Hyun-moo, the announcer-turned-entertainer.

"It's rather funny," said Kim Kyung-ho. "I thought it was obviously Krystal," he added, insinuating that it is, in fact, Krystal in the photo.

2. 

&#39;Happy Together 3&#39; on KBS

Who do you think is the person on the chair?

All the guests thought it was Krystal but it is actually Kim Kyung-ho.

3. 

&#39;Happy Together 3&#39; on KBS

Is the person in the photo Krystal or Kim?

While all moved closer to the screen to get a better look at the photo, no one could come up with a definitive answer. Apparently, even the photographer of this photo got confused that he published it under the heading 'Kim Kyung-ho.' However, the person holding a bag of chips in this particular photo is actually Krystal.

What are your thoughts on the comparison?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

