Quiz: Can You Tell Krystal Apart from This Guy in These Three Photos?

There's a celebrity who looks a lot like Krystal and it isn't her sister Jessica.

Even her most devoted fans couldn't tell.

Happy Together, a talk show broadcast on KBS, played guess who with photos of Krystal and an older male singer named Kim Kyung-ho.

Can you tell Krystal apart from Kim Kyung-ho in the photos below?

1.

Everyone on the panel answered that the photographed person is Kim. "There is no way Krystal would wear something like that," said Jun Hyun-moo, the announcer-turned-entertainer.

"It's rather funny," said Kim Kyung-ho. "I thought it was obviously Krystal," he added, insinuating that it is, in fact, Krystal in the photo.

2.

Who do you think is the person on the chair?

All the guests thought it was Krystal but it is actually Kim Kyung-ho.

3.

Is the person in the photo Krystal or Kim?

While all moved closer to the screen to get a better look at the photo, no one could come up with a definitive answer. Apparently, even the photographer of this photo got confused that he published it under the heading 'Kim Kyung-ho.' However, the person holding a bag of chips in this particular photo is actually Krystal.

What are your thoughts on the comparison?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com