Photos of Three Girl Group Members as Children that You Wouldn't Believe

EXID's Jeonghwa, TWICE's Jihyo, PRISTIN's Xiyeon - what do they have in common?

Can you guess who these three lovable girls grew up to be?

In August 2004, 'Star Kids English' and children's website 'Junior Naver' co-hosted 'Junior Naver Child Actor Pageant.' All children from ages 4 to 10 could participate, and recipients were given tremendous benefits, receiving all-round care from an entertainment management.

Pictures of the recipients went viral online. There were three famous girl group members in the picture. EXID's Jeonghwa, TWICE's Jihyo, and PRISTIN's Xiyeon were the center of attention.

The three, while still young, showed off their pretty face. Jihyo, 8 at the time, was the runner-up, paving her way to JYP Entertainment. Xiyeon, who was 5, won the popularity award, and Jeonghwa, who was 10, was awarded for her outstanding pose.

Web users commented "They're all born beautiful" "All three are so pretty," showing their affection for the natural-born beauties.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

