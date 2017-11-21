1 읽는 중

Why There Are BTS Airships Floating Over Busan

중앙일보

입력

The first Korean Twitter account to reach 10 million followers, entering Billboard's 'Hot 100,' being invited to The American Music Awards (AMA), appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'….

Look, up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, no... it's BTS!

Bangtan Boys (BTS), busy en route to becoming a world-famous idol, has released a new project, attracting questions.

[photo from BigHit Entertainment(left) and UNICEF]

BTS, starting on the 16th, floated airships, written the phrase 'LOVE MYSELF,' on respective members' hometowns. Local online communities are bombarded with questions about the airships.

[BigHit Entertainment]

BigHit Entertainment had stated previously that "the airships featuring BTS members are a new project, to be carried out consecutively, and we will release the details later."

[BTS facebook]

And BTS recently revealed what the project was. BTS held a press conference at the UNICEF Seoul Office, explaining their plans to "hold a campaign aimed at ending childhood and youth violence all around the world, in cooperation with the Korean Committee for UNICEF."

[BTS official webpage]

The campaign was dubbed 'LOVE MYSELF,' deriving the name from the BTS album 'LOVE YOURSELF' released in September.

[UNICEF]

As a part of the campaign, BTS and BigHit Entertainment will be donating half a billion won in November and forming a 'LOVE MYSELF' fund. Also, for two years to come, BTS is set to donate 3% of the "LOVE YOURSELF' series record sales and 100% of sales on campaign goods. An official shopping mall is to be set up sometime next month.

[BTS official webpage]

Bang Si-hyuk, CEO of BigHit Entertainment, stated that "[he] organized the campaign so as to be of positive influence and bring about big changes outside the entertainment realm."

[photo from The American Music Awards official Twitter @AMAs]

BTS member RM stated, "although the BTS members cannot change the world in a heartbeat, I wish, when people reiterate the campaign slogan, that we may be able to give hope and lead people down a righteous path."

[BTS facebook]

BTS and BigHit Entertainment's donations will be used for the UNICEF program to end childhood and youth violence #ENDviolence.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

