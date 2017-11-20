1 읽는 중

TWICE Sana Keeps Her Promise to Her Grandma on NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen

중앙일보

입력

Girl group TWICE will make an appearance on Japan's NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen, after a six-year vacancy of Korean celebrities.

[TWICE Instagram]

[TWICE Instagram]

NHK, on the 16th via its official webpage, released the list of guests scheduled to appear on the 68th Kōhaku Uta Gassen. Fuji TV and Mezamashi TV also announced that "TWICE is set to perform on the NHK Year-end Song Festival," proving TWICE fandom in Japan.

[TWICE Instagram]

[TWICE Instagram]

Kōhaku Uta Gassen held every Dec. 31st is a pop music program in which only first-rate singers can perform. So far, only idols such as TVXQ, Girls' Generation(SNSD), Kara, and famous singers such as Cho Yong-pil, Kim Yon-ja, and BoA have appeared on the show.

[TWICE Instagram]

[TWICE Instagram]

TWICE will be filling in a void of six years after TVXQ, SNSD, and Kara performed on Kōhaku Uta Gassen in 2011, suggesting that TWICE may be the new vanguard of Hanryu (Korean wave).

[TWICE Instagram]

[TWICE Instagram]

[TWICE Instagram]

[TWICE Instagram]

Being invited to perform at the Year-end Song Festival is a memorable moment for all TWICE members, but it seems that Sana, especially, would beam with pride. Sana, in Naver TV's entertainment show 'TWICE TV,' aired in 2015, had revealed reasons behind her career as a singer.

[TWICE Instagram]

[TWICE Instagram]

Sana said that her grandmother enjoyed watching a weekly Japanese entertainment show featuring a karaoke contest. Her grandma used to say that 'I wish I could see Sana on this kind of show,' smiling at Sana.

[Naver TV]

[Naver TV]

Sana added that "I promised my nana I would appear on such programs. My heart, however, grew fonder as I spoke of such dreams, and I came to think that I really wanted to be a singer and perform onstage."

[Naver TV]

[Naver TV]

Sana, now a member of a world-famous idol group, will be true to her word by performing on the Kōhaku Uta Gassen.

Why did Sana HAVE to appear on NHK K?haku Uta Gassen?

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

