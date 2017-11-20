1 읽는 중

Infinite Challenge Returns to Air…Cast Members Spotted in Han Gang

중앙일보

입력

Infinite Challenge, one of the longest-running and the most popular South Korean game show broadcast on MBC, is returning to air.

Can you guess why they are on a raft in the middle of the biggest river in Seoul?

On November 16, Haha, a cast member of the show, live-streamed the outdoor film set on his Instagram.

The production of the show had been impeded by the three-month labor strike organized and executed by the employees of the MBC network since September 4. As the bill to remove the president of the network has been passed at the general meeting of the stockholders, the show returned to air accordingly.

This upcoming episode, which the fans got to take a peek at, thanks to Haha, will air on November 25.

The clip disclosed by Haha showed Infinite Challenge cast members including Yoo Jae-suk and Jeong Jun-ha and the guest star comedian Jo Se-ho crossing the Han River on a raft. In June, their attempt to row across the river had been hampered by bad weather conditions.

"We are now crossing the Dongjak Bridge," explained Haha to the viewers. "Help us! There's no wind and we are stuck here," yelled Yoo.

"Infinite Challenge is back on air. This week's episode will be a special episode and regular episodes will air starting next week," announced Yoo, to the excitement of the show's dedicated viewers.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

