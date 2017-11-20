1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Gary of Running Man Is a New Dad…Revealed in Yet Another Ambush Announcement

중앙일보

입력

kang Gary&#39;s Instagram

kang Gary&#39;s Instagram

Kang Gary of the hip-hop duo Leessang, who surprised all with an ambush announcement of his marriage in April, just became a dad.

He's been keeping a lot of things private since his marriage in April.

On November 17, Kang posted a photo of his baby son's feet on his Instagram with a comment that read "Gary Jr."

"I'm sharing this news with you all. Please bless my son Gary Jr." he wrote on his Weibo.

This April, he had disclosed on his social media account that he "tied the knot with the love of [his] life without a wedding, but through a private ceremony between [him and his fiancée]." He kept the details regarding his other half secret.

Prior to the surprise announcement, the rapper-entertainer hadn't told the news of his marriage to the members of Running Man nor to his music partner Gil of Leessang.

After he started a family of his own, he put his on-air activities on hold and is focusing on running Yangbans Nation, his own music label.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT