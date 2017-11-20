Gary of Running Man Is a New Dad…Revealed in Yet Another Ambush Announcement

Kang Gary of the hip-hop duo Leessang, who surprised all with an ambush announcement of his marriage in April, just became a dad.

He's been keeping a lot of things private since his marriage in April.

On November 17, Kang posted a photo of his baby son's feet on his Instagram with a comment that read "Gary Jr."

"I'm sharing this news with you all. Please bless my son Gary Jr." he wrote on his Weibo.

This April, he had disclosed on his social media account that he "tied the knot with the love of [his] life without a wedding, but through a private ceremony between [him and his fiancée]." He kept the details regarding his other half secret.

Prior to the surprise announcement, the rapper-entertainer hadn't told the news of his marriage to the members of Running Man nor to his music partner Gil of Leessang.

After he started a family of his own, he put his on-air activities on hold and is focusing on running Yangbans Nation, his own music label.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com