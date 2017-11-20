1 읽는 중

Here's Why Irene & Yeri's Wardrobe Choice is Sparking Controversy

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Red Velvet Irene (left) and Yeri (right)

Red Velvet Irene (left) and Yeri (right)

On November 16th, Irene and Yeri of Red Velvet wore the former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung's brand, BLANC & ECLARE, at the showcase for their new album, Perfect Velvet.

Can you believe SM stars are wearing this brand?

The event took place at the SMTOWN Coex Artium in Gangnam, Seoul.

Photo from Twitter (@sooyeon_fashion)

The collared mini dress worn by Irene and the bustier dress worn by Yeri are both BLANC & ECLARE products.

Jessica, who owns the fashion brand, is also the creative designer and the director. Her brand has more than fifty stores around the world.

Photo from Jessica Jung&#39;s Instagram (@jessica.syj)

According to the brand's official website, the piece worn by Irene costs US$305 and the one worn by Yeri costs US$270.

Photo from YouTube

Fans find it astonishing that Red Velvet members are wearing the brand founded and owned by Jung, who left Girls' Generation in 2014 and broke ties with SM Entertainment in 2015 to pursue her personal business. She signed with Coridel Entertainment in March 2016.

"SM celebrities wearing Jung's brand is an unexpected gesture," commented one fan.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

