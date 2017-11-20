'Produce 101' Samuel Reveals His Weight

Mnet's 'Produce 101 Season 2' Samuel said that he tried to gain weight.

He actually tries to GAIN weight!

SBS' 'Power Time Radio,' aired on the 17th, invited singers Samuel and Kim Dong-wan.

A fan asked Samuel if he "made efforts to gain weight."

Samuel answered, "I force food down, as much as can until I really can't do so any longer." He added, "After a repetition of eating and sleeping, I weigh 59 ㎏, which is a huge spurt from my previous weight of 53㎏."

He also stated that "it's amazing how you can do something when you really want to."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

