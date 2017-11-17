1 읽는 중

Kangin's Official Statement Regarding Girlfriend Assault Accusations

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Kangin of Super Junior (Photo from YONHAP)

Super Junior's management company SJ Label 'apologized' for the controversy over Kangin's latest assault accusations.

"It was a misunderstanding between friends," the representative said.

"We are deeply sorry for the unfortunate incident that is causing a lot of public criticism," said the label in an official statement released on November 17.

"A misunderstanding arose from a quarrel between Kangin and his friend, and he had been reported to the police accordingly," the statement read, adding that "he did apologize to his friend and as the victim did not wish to take any legal measures, Kangin was released from the police with a warning."

Kangin had been reported to the Gangnam Police Department at 4:30 a.m. today for having assaulted his girlfriend at a pub in Gangnam.

The victim, however, decided not to take any legal measures against Kangin, which is why the police let him go.

Kangin was caught while driving under the influence (DUI) in May last year and is not part of the group's eighth official album, PLAY, released on November 6.

SJ Label's Official Statement

Our stance on Kangin's assault accusations is as follows.

First of all, we are deeply sorry for the public scandal that he has caused. A misunderstanding arose during a quarrel between Kangin and his friend, and he had been reported to the police accordingly. He did, however, apologize to his friend.

Once again, we would like to apologize for his misconduct when he should have been more careful.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

