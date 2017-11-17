Look at How Crazy Local Fans React to BTS on U.S. Talk Shows!

BTS (Bangtan Boys), who left for Los Angeles, U.S. on the 14th to attend the American Music Awards, received unprecedented attention.

BTS departed to attend the 2017 AMA, to be held at California, U.S. at 10:00 am on Nov. 20th (Korean time).

BTS, who had surprised fans by being invited to a U.S. pop awards ceremony, surprised fans once more by being consecutively invited to prestigious talk shows at the three major U.S. broadcasting networks.

And BTS did participate in the CBS talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on the 15th. Fans who visited the studio to catch BTS live were caught on camera, and their enthusiastic screams were uploaded on BTS official fan club ARMY's Twitter account.

In the video, local fans call out names of BTS members, amongst shouts of joy, as BTS performed their song 'DNA.' Although they were non-Korean, the fans' Korean pronunciation was flawless.

The talk show host James Corden also posted a clip of BTS on stage on his Twitter account. You can feel the heat here as well.

James Corden, via Twitter, praised BTS, stating that "these guys are incredible."

BTS also performed on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' mini-concert, on Nov. 16th 10:45 am. Tickets sold out the moment sales opened. BTS will shoot 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Nov. 20th.

A Youtuber released 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' clips of mini-concerts on stage. Fans fill the air with their screams.

BTS struts their global renown at U.S. talk shows

Let's have a peek at BTS performing in the U.S.!

1. Go Go

2. Fire

3. Save Me

4. MIC Drop

5. I Need U

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

