Super Junior's Kangin Released After Accusations of Dating Abuse

The police investigated boy group Super Junior member Kangin on allegations of dating violence against his girlfriend while intoxicated.

Shocking news on Kangin accused of dating violence

On Nov. 17, Gangnam police station stated that "In the night, we received reports regarding Kangin's assault. The case is now dismissed, and Kangin was released from custody."

A police report was filed against Kangin on assault charges at 04:30, taking place at a bar located in Sinsa, Gangnam. The victim claimed to be Kangin's girlfriend. Kangin was not charged by the police, regarding the victim's will. In Korea, assault is a crime which, if the victim is unwilling, cannot be punished.

Kangin, previously, had been fined for driving under influence, respectively on 2009 and 2016. SM Entertainment stated that an official statement was on its way.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

