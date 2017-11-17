1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Can You Believe This Actress Has Never Exercised a Day in Her Life?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Kim Hee-sun&#39;s Facebook

Photo from Kim Hee-sun&#39;s Facebook

Kim Hee-sun, the star of A Woman of Dignity (2017) broadcast on JTBC, wowed all with her toned legs.

"It's virtually impossible to look that good without ever working out," said one fan in disbelief.

One particular scene from the TV series where Kim is sweeping her hair back from her face stepping out of the court went viral on the internet.

"I didn't know she had such nice legs," said one commenter.

It is quite astonishing, however, this 40-year-old actress has never exercised a day in her life.

She has repeatedly disclosed that she doesn't exercise, which earned her the reputation of "taking so much as three steps before hopping on the car."

When asked if there was any truth to the story, she didn't negate the claim, remarking that "it is true I have never exercised."

Which led many to wonder how she got to be so blessed to be able to maintain such a toned figure. "It's virtually impossible to look that good without ever working out," commented one fan in disbelief.

Kim Hee-sun is one of the most well-known actresses of South Korea and has been a prominent presence onscreen ever since her debut in 1993.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT