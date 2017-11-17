Here's Why Lee kwang-soo Was Devastated by the News of Song Joong-ki's Marriage

Lee Kwang-soo, who is best known by his role in the game show Running Man broadcast on SBS, had something mischievous to say to his best friend and actor Song Joong-ki, after the announcement of his marriage to the actress Song Hye-kyo.

Written on the rock were the words, "Joong-ki ♥ Kwang-soo"

Before Song's wedding, Lee Kwang-soo posted a photo on his Instagram with a comment that read "did you mean any of this?"

It was a photo of a rock with "Joong-ki ♥ Kwang-soo" written on its surface. Song Joong-ki had written it himself while on the set of Descendants of the Sun (2016).

"We are sorry you two didn't work out," commented one fan. "Maybe in your next life you and Joong-ki would be together," said another.

Lee Kwang-soo was one of Song's best men at his wedding.

By Goldbin and Arin Kimvoomvoomk@gmail.com

