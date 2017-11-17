1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Here's Why Lee kwang-soo Was Devastated by the News of Song Joong-ki's Marriage

중앙일보

입력

Lee Kwang-soo (left) and Song Joong-ki (right)

Lee Kwang-soo (left) and Song Joong-ki (right)

Lee Kwang-soo, who is best known by his role in the game show Running Man broadcast on SBS, had something mischievous to say to his best friend and actor Song Joong-ki, after the announcement of his marriage to the actress Song Hye-kyo.

Written on the rock were the words, "Joong-ki ♥ Kwang-soo"

Before Song's wedding, Lee Kwang-soo posted a photo on his Instagram with a comment that read "did you mean any of this?"

Lee Kwang-soo&#39;s Instagram

Lee Kwang-soo&#39;s Instagram

It was a photo of a rock with "Joong-ki ♥ Kwang-soo" written on its surface. Song Joong-ki had written it himself while on the set of Descendants of the Sun (2016).

"We are sorry you two didn't work out," commented one fan. "Maybe in your next life you and Joong-ki would be together," said another.

Lee Kwang-soo was one of Song's best men at his wedding.

By Goldbin and Arin Kimvoomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT